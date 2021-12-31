Lawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists and tribal leaders are suing the U.S. government to try to block construction of two geothermal plants in northern Nevada’s high desert that they say will destroy a sacred hot springs and could push a rare toad to the brink of extinction.

“The project would turn a pristine and unique location of ecological value and spiritual significance into an industrial site,” according to the lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe.

It’s the latest public lands conflict pitting “green” energy production against potential harm to wildlife habitat or cultural resources in the biggest U.S. gold producing state where legal battles more traditionally have targeted things like hard-rock mining.

The lawsuit filed Dec. 15 accuses the Bureau of Land Management of illegally approving Ormat Technologies’ project in the Dixie Meadows about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno without the necessary environmental analysis.

It also says the agency is violating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

A judge has scheduled a Jan. 4 hearing in U.S. District Court in Reno to consider their subsequent request for a restraining order to temporarily block initial construction work Ormat planned to begin as early as Jan. 6.

