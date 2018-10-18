Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives says an independent candidate running against him should be removed from the ballot.

Ed Massey is the Republican nominee for the District 66 House seat that covers part of Boone County in northern Kentucky. He faces three other candidates on Nov. 6, including independent candidate Stacie Earl. Earl has the support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Independent candidates for office must turn in a petition of at least 100 signatures of people registered to vote in the district. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Massey has filed a lawsuit alleging only 97 of the signatures Earl submitted are valid.

It's unclear if Earl has an attorney. Efforts to reach her campaign were unsuccessful.

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

