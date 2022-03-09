 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawsuit seeks to stop group's door-to-door voter fraud hunt

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2020 Voter Lawsuit

FILE - Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. A coalition of civil and voting rights organizations has invoked the 19th-century Ku Klux Klan Act in a federal lawsuit seeking to stop a group of Donald Trump supporters from going door-to-door in Colorado in a search for already-debunked voter fraud. The lawsuit filed Wednesday against the U.S. Election Integrity Plan alleges that the group's activities include photographing voters' homes and “door-to-door voter intimidation" in areas where a high number of minorities live.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DENVER (AP) — A coalition of civil and voting rights organizations invoked the 19th-century Ku Klux Klan Act in a lawsuit filed Wednesday seeking to stop a group of Donald Trump supporters from going door-to-door in Colorado in a search for already-debunked voter fraud.

The suit against the U.S. Election Integrity Plan alleges that the group's activities include photographing voters' homes and “door-to-door voter intimidation” in areas where a high number of minorities live. The group was founded after Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and made false claims of mass voter fraud.

Shawn Smith, a retired Air Force colonel who runs the group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to Cause for America, a separate “election integrity” group he runs. USEIP has no listed phone number or email.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of the state chapter of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and Mi Familia Vota.

People are also reading…

The move represents a high-profile push against a new method that election deniers have used to try to advance claims of voter fraud that have been roundly dismissed. Repeated audits and investigations — including by Trump’s own Department of Justice — found no significant fraud in the 2020 election, and Trump backers lost more than 50 lawsuits trying to overturn the vote.

The lawsuit relies in part on the KKK Act, which was passed after the Civil War to prevent white vigilantes from using violence and terror to stop Black people from voting. The law has recently been cited in a lawsuit over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, accused Trump of conspiring with far-right extremist groups that were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol.

The civil and voting rights groups allege that USEIP members sometimes carry firearms and badges during visits to voters’ homes, even though they do not work for the government. It cites no specific examples.

“They’re sending a very clear message that if you vote in the future in Colorado, you can expect an armed agent showing up at your door,” said Courtney Hostetler, an attorney on the suit.

USEIP thanks Mike Lindell, the chief executive of MyPillow and a major supporter of election deniers, in its organizing manual. Smith attended a meeting that Lindell organized on election conspiracy theories last August along with Tina Peters, a clerk in Colorado’s western Mesa County who was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for her role in copying confidential election data that appeared on conspiracy websites after the event.

The Colorado secretary of state’s office says Smith was on the telephone with a clerk in a second county as he made copies of information from his own election system and gave it to two people not authorized to view it. Last month, at a gathering of election conspiracy theorists, during a discussion of Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state, Smith said, “If you’re involved in election fraud, then you deserve to hang.”

In late November, Lindell hired Smith to run Cause of America. In an interview on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast, Smith said the new organization would “help coordinate the election integrity efforts of citizens across the country.”

Lindell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that the U.S. Election Integrity Plan targets high-density housing that often is full of minority voters who are more likely to vote Democratic.

“Sometimes armed and donning badges to present an appearance of government officiality, USEIP agents interrogate voters about their addresses, whether they participated in the 2020 election, and — if so — how they cast their vote,” the lawsuit said. “It is reported that multiple agents have claimed to be from ‘the county,’ and have, without any evidence, falsely accused the residents of casting fraudulent ballots.”

The group says on its website that it plans to expand to other states like Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire. Its materials have been used by conspiracy theorists going door-to-door in Utah, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“It's extremely scary,” said Portia Prescott, president of the NAACP of Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. If the group knocks on someone's door, she contended, “you feel like a target, they know how you vote. Will you vote the next time? Probably not.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Endurance shipwreck found nearly two miles under the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News