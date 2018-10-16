CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to force Republican U.S. Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia to release public records related to his communications with the pharmaceutical industry.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee filed suit Monday against Morrisey, who is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin on Nov. 6.
Morrisey represented Cardinal Health and lobbied for wholesalers in Washington, D.C., before winning the state attorney general's race. Morrisey's predecessor sued more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies accusing them of fueling the state's opioid crisis.
The lawsuit says Morrisey has failed to heed a Freedom of Information Act request for correspondence starting in 2013 with drug companies, a trade group and others.
Morrisey spokesman Curtis Johnson says the records request "amounts to nothing more than an effort to secure a political hit."