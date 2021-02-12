Lawsuit: Sheriff's department exposed prisoners to virus

DENVER (AP) — More than two dozen people have sued the Denver sheriff's department, claiming they were exposed to the coronavirus while incarcerated, a newspaper reported.

Most of the federal lawsuits, largely handwritten, were filed without the help of attorneys since the beginning of the year, The Denver Post reported Thursday.

The lawsuits claim inmates are unable to socially distance, deputies inside the jail fail to wear masks and new inmates are housed without being tested.

“I contracted the COVID-19 virus due to them not upholding social distancing, having four men in one eight-man cell,” Johnny Hurley said in one complaint. “The department has no right to expose us to severe illness that could result in death and long-term side effects.”

Mark Silverstein, a legal director at the ACLU of Colorado, said the lawsuits are unlikely to succeed because the inmates face numerous challenges in court without attorneys. But the legal actions do highlight the ongoing struggles faced in jails and prisons throughout the pandemic, he said.

“An inmate who is concerned about taking all COVID precautions just can’t do it in a jail,” he said.