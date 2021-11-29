 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawsuit targets Georgia plant over ethylene oxide releases

  • 0

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An Augusta company that uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical instruments is being sued by residents, the latest such suit in Georgia.

The Augusta Chronicle reports the lawsuit by 20 current and former Augusta residents claims a plant operated by Kendall Patient Recovery emitted the cancer-causing gas, putting them at risk.

At least two other such lawsuits have been filed in metro Atlanta, one against Covington-based Becton Dickinson and one against Smyrna-based Sterigenics.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in July, blames the Augusta plant for her breast cancer diagnosis in 1999. She lived 5 and 1/2 miles (9 kilometers) from Kendall Patient Recovery.

“These individuals have been unknowingly inhaling ethylene oxide on a routine and continuous basis for decades,” attorneys wrote in lawsuit. “Now they are suffering from a variety of cancers, miscarriages, birth defects, and other life-altering health effects from their continuous exposure to ethylene oxide.”

Attorneys for the company seek to dismiss the case, saying Kendall Patient Recovery never exceeded state-permitted emission limits. The company also argues that the lawsuit doesn't prove ethylene oxide is responsible for the illnesses of residents and former workers.

People are also reading…

“Plaintiffs rely on a speculative chain of possibilities to reach the unsupported conclusion that their alleged injuries are actually traceable to KPR’s conduct, rather than something else,” attorneys for the company wrote.

Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

Most claims in the lawsuit are related to emission levels in the past. Publicly available data from the federal Toxic Release Inventory shows much higher quantities of ethylene oxide released from the facility in previous years, dropping from more than 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) in 2009 to 94 pounds (42.6 kilograms) in 2020.

In 2014, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out its National Air Toxic Assessment, the plants in Covington and Smyrna were flagged as potentially having issues, but the Augusta plant was not.

“The risk at KPR was lower than the other, and that’s due to several reasons, they use a lot less ethylene oxide, they recycle it, and their process just allows less opportunity for fugitive emissions to occur within the facility,” Karen Hays, chief of the Air Protection Branch for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, told the newspaper “The risk at some of the (other sites) in the state are now down to levels that KPR already was at.”

In April 2020, the Environmental Protection Division modeled the ethylene oxide levels outside the KPR facility, examining acceptable ambient concentrations. That's the amount that would increase cancer risks by one in a million. At the nearest residential areas to the plant, the level was 1.6 to 4.9 times the annual acceptable ambient concentrations.

Hays said those levels would increase the potential for developing cancer by a tiny amount. She said the KPR plant has not triggered any additional control requirements.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Augusta Chronicle .

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News