Lawyer at top Indianapolis firm named to state appeals court
AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney with a major Indianapolis law firm has been picked as a new judge on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his selection of Derek Molter this past week from among three finalists picked by the state judicial nominating commission.

Molter will replace Judge James Kirsch, who is retiring as one of the 15 judges on the appeals court, which is the state’s second-highest court below the Indiana Supreme Court.

Molter is a partner at the Ice Miller law firm, where he leads its appellate practice and has focused on municipal law, business law and products liability, according to the governor’s office. Molter has argued cases before both the state appeals court and supreme court and numerous federal courts.

Holcomb selected Molter over Madison County Judge Mark Dudley and Marion County Judge Heather Welch for the position. Holcomb previously appointed Judges Elizabeth Tavitas and Leanna Weissmann to the appeals court.

With Molter’s appointment, the court will continue to consist of eight men and seven women as judges.

