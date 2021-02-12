Lawyer defending Trump accustomed to political disaster

“Let's understand why we are really here,” Castor said. “We’re really here because majority in the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival in the future. That’s the real reason we’re here.”

He said he made that point to strip the bark of any other pretense. “Nobody says it that plainly, but unfortunately I have a way of speaking that way," Castor said.

Castor, 59, is familiar with politics, being elected as the ambitious, cowboy-booted and pinstripe-suited prosecutor from one of the state's wealthiest and most heavily populated counties in suburban Philadelphia.

There, he was accustomed to securing murder convictions and standing in front of the lights and cameras from Philadelphia TV stations, making him well known in the state's most politically dominant region.

But if he wanted to use that position as a springboard to higher office, the plan did not work out. In the middle of his eight years as Montgomery County's district attorney, he took on the Republican Party's hand-picked candidate for state attorney general, slugging it out with the establishment in an expensive and nasty primary. He lost by about 5 percentage points.