Lawyer: Justice Dept. has closed insider trading investigation into Sen. Richard Burr without criminal charges
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
- Updated
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.
Donald and Melania Trump will leave the White House Wednesday but won't invite their incoming counterparts, Joe and Jill Biden, inside before they do.
Also: Trump shows no remorse for the Capitol riot, blaming Democrats for "tremendous anger" in America. He could become the only president in history to be twice impeached. Plus, get a preview of what's coming next.
President-elect Joe Biden may fulfill a pledge to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, reports say.
President Donald Trump released a video disavowing the violent insurrection he fomented at the Capitol last week. He made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.
- Updated
ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.
- Updated
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
DETROIT — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new invest…
Related to this topic
- Biden's to-do list: A flurry of orders and actions coming in first 11 days
- A viewer's guide to the inauguration of Joe Biden, the nation's 46th president
- Trump leaves a destructive presidential legacy
- Photos: Under tight security, inauguration preparations underway in nation's capital
- What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate