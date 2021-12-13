Lawyer: Prosecution of Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry 'political'

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An attorney for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argued in court Monday that the congressman's prosecution on charges of making false statement to federal authorities is politically motivated.

Defense attorney John Littrell said Fortenberry will argue that he's facing a “political prosecution" for his statements to federal authorities who were investigating illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Prosecutors disputed the accusation, asserting that Fortenberry lied to federal officials during their investigation into $180,000 in campaign contributions to four U.S. politicians from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

The nine-term GOP congressman faces one charge of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty.

Fortenberry’s attorney has said the congressman was misled and answered the FBI’s questions to the best of his knowledge.

A judge heard arguments on several pending motions in a court hearing but did not issue any rulings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0