Lawyer: Representative didn't intend sexual favors for vote

“Trying to get a vote count,” Breese-Iverson texted in the final message included in the report.

Breese-Iverson that week filed a formal complaint with the Legislature, alleging that Witt’s texts constituted a “quid pro quo,” in which he was seeking sexual favors in exchange for his support of the bill.

The report, posted on the legislature’s website Wednesday, was written by Sarah Ryan, a Portland attorney hired by the Legislative Equity Office.

Ryan wrote that Witt’s text messages were “not invited or welcome, and that Complainant was offended, uncomfortable, shaken and anxious as a result.”

But the investigator doesn't think Witt was actually offering to trade his vote for a date or sex.

“I also find that respondent did not intend to offer his vote on complainant’s bill, in exchange for a date or sexual favors, or to comment on sexual matters,” she wrote.