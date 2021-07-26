Lawyer says governor candidate struck motorcycle, not driver

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The lawyer for a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor said Monday his client apparently did not hit the motorcyclist who was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last week, but rather hit the downed motorcycle in the road.

The candidate, Charlie Gerow, was not driving impaired and voluntarily gave a blood sample, attorney Joseph P. Green Jr. said. An attendee at the political fundraiser Gerow had been attending in suburban Philadelphia last Wednesday evening said she never saw him drinking and that he seemed sober when he left.

State police have said little about their investigation into the fatal wreck. They have not identified Gerow as the driver of the Mercedes 300 involved in the crash, described how it happened or disclosed whether another vehicle was involved.

Gerow, 66, has said through a spokesperson that he is cooperating with the state police investigation into the crash, which shut down the turnpike overnight and left motorcyclist Logan Carl Abbott dead.