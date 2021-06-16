Lawyer: US drops lawsuit, grand jury probe over Bolton book

Knight, a career government records professional, said through her lawyer that after she had determined that the manuscript no longer contained classified information and was ready for clearance, she learned that a political appointee with no experience in the prepublication review process had been assigned by the White House to conduct a new review.

That official subsequently flagged hundreds of passages in Bolton's manuscript that the official believed were still classified.

A federal judge last year rejected the Justice Department's efforts to halt the book's release, partly because hundreds of thousands of copies had already been distributed. But the judge expressed concern that Bolton published the book before receiving a formal clearance letter, which Knight said was blocked by the White House.

Besides suing Bolton, the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation over the book, though that inquiry has now been dropped, said Bolton's representatives. A department spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

Bolton's lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, described the government's efforts to block the book as part of a “politically motivated order” by Trump.