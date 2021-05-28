Lawyers: Biden in office makes 2020 protest suit unnecessary

“Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination,” Trump wrote the day after the square was cleared. The president also shared a letter on Twitter that referred to the protesters as “terrorists.”

“The conduct here was so flagrantly unlawful and so obviously unconstitutional that it requires a remedy. And we are here today, your honor, to do everything we can to see that nothing like this ever happens again in our country,” Mastro said.

Lawyers for the administration and the former officials said in addition to the litigation now being unnecessary, their clients have immunity because they were performing necessary law enforcement functions to secure a space for the president of the United States.

Another attorney for the protesters said the change of the administration is not enough to do away with the case, arguing that the new administration has not completely repudiated the conduct or showed it can never happen again.

The judge questioned why it would be unreasonable to clear the park for the president, noting that the large crowd would present a security risk.