PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich have filed a lawsuit against a clean energy group, alleging that the organization's recent ads against Brnovich aim to "falsely and maliciously undermine his re-election campaign."
The Arizona Republic reports the suit filed Wednesday names Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona and Tom Steyer, the San Francisco Democrat and billionaire funding the group, as defendants.
Clean Energy spokesman DJ Quinlan says, "Brnovich's lawsuit will fail."
Clean Energy promotes Proposition 127, which would require electric companies to get half their power from renewable sources by 2030.
The group released a new ad Wednesday continuing to imply Brnovich is beholden to donors, saying he puts "corporate greed ahead of Arizona families."
The lawsuit requests "punitive damages to deter such horrendous conduct in the future" but does not specify an amount.
———
