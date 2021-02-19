Lawyers for Arizona inmates seek hearing in health care suit

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys representing inmates in a legal settlement over the quality of health care in Arizona’s prisons have asked a judge to hold a hearing soon to discuss her threats to impose contempt-of-court fines against the state for not complying with the deal and others matters.

The lawyers said in a filing Thursday that U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver hasn’t held a status conference in the class-action lawsuit since December 2018, though another judge who was assigned by Silver to mediate disputes in the case held a video teleconference nearly six months ago to talk about compliance with the settlement during the coronavirus pandemic.

In any case, the prisoners’ lawyers want a hearing to discuss Silver’s threats to impose contempt fines as high as $100,000 per violation against the state for not adequately following through on its promises in the 2014 settlement to improve care for inmates. The attorneys have estimated in court filings that those fines could reach as high as $13.9 million.