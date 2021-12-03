 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Le Pen honors Jewish, Polish victims of WWII in Warsaw

  • 0

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen paid her respects to Jewish and Polish victims of World World II on Friday, on the eve of a Warsaw gathering of right-wing European party leaders that she will attend.

Saturday's meeting will be hosted by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s conservative nationalist ruling party, Law and Justice. Scheduled attendees include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Polish media say the talks will focus on the future of the European Union

The gathering follows a visit by Le Pen to Budapest in October that was part of an effort by her and Orban to consolidate the European right. It also comes as both the Polish and Hungarian governments remain locked in a bitter standoff with the EU, which is withholding funds to both countries over democratic backsliding in Warsaw and Budapest.

Kaczynski's welcome of Le Pen marks a recent change for Poland's ruling conservatives, who had long refused to cooperate with her due to her warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin — a sensitive topic in a country long dominated by Russian and Soviet rule.

In 2019 Kaczynski said Le Pen’s party was among several groupings in Europe that are “obviously linked to Moscow and receive its support,” citing that as an impediment to cooperation.

People are also reading…

But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with Le Pen in Brussels in October and was hosting her for a dinner in Warsaw on Friday evening.

Earlier Le Pen laid a wreath at a monument to Polish Jews slaughtered after taking up arms against Nazi German occupation forces in the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. She also visited separate memorials in the Polish capital to Poles killed by the Soviet Union during the war.

Le Pen has for years sought to distance herself from the anti-Semitic legacy of her political group, with mixed success. In 2017 Le Pen faced criticism for denying that France was responsible for its role in rounding up French Jews for deportation to Nazi death camps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dash cam shows Idaho state trooper and motorist nearly hit by truck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News