 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leaders, Johnson County key for Kansas redistricting panels
0 Comments
AP

Leaders, Johnson County key for Kansas redistricting panels

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' most populous county has the most seats on legislative committees that will draft redistricting proposals next year, and three Senate leaders are members of its panel.

Three of nine members of the Republican-controlled Senate Redistricting Committee are from Johnson County, not only the state's most populous county but also one likely to gain political clout because of population shifts. Four of 17 members of the GOP-controlled House committee are from Johnson County.

Lawmakers redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts once every decade. In 2012, their debates became so contentious — particularly between GOP conservatives and moderates — that legislators failed to pass any redistricting measures and three federal judges redrew district boundaries.

Senate President Ty Masterson has noted that his chamber's committee has members from each of the state's four congressional districts. That's also true of the House committee.

Masterson, an Andover Republican, is vice chair of the Senate committee, and its chair is Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn, a McPherson Republican.

Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, also is a member of the Senate committee.

The House committee's chair is Republican Rep. Chris Croft, of Overland Park. None of the House's top leaders are members.

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: AJR performs and engages crowd

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News