Leading Senate Dem says outlook bleak on immigration bills

Yet in the same conversation, Durbin said it would be difficult even dealing with individual, broadly popular immigration proposals, such as forging a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers — U.S. residents brought to the country illegally as children.

“I wish we could move one piece at a time, but I don't think that's in the cards,” he said.

Graham said the problems at the border make it “much harder” to reach an agreement. He told reporters that he believes a comprehensive bill won't succeed this year.

“It’s going to be really hard to get a bipartisan bill put together on anything that has a legalization component until you stop the flow,” he said.

Biden has proposed creating a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally. He also wants to reduce long waits for some visas, enhance border technology and help Central American nations in hopes of diminishing the need for people to leave those countries.