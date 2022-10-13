 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lebanon's president approves historic Israel sea border deal

  • 0
Israel Lebanon

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Makati, right, receives the final draft of the maritime border agreement between Lebanon and Israel from his deputy Elias Bou Saab who leads the Lebanese negotiating team, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Israel's prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached an "historic agreement" with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations.

 Dalati Nohra - hogp, Dalati Nohra Lebanese Official Government Photographer

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said Thursday that the cash-strapped country has approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel.

Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields.

The agreement to demarcate the maritime border comes after months of talks mediated by senior U.S. official Amos Hochstein, and would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948.

“This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights,” Aoun said in a televised speech.

Aoun made the announcement hours after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri, who had received copies of Hochstein’s latest iteration of the agreement earlier this week.

People are also reading…

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that both countries agreed to “formally” end their maritime border dispute, and that their leaders both told him they were ready to take next steps.

Israel’s Cabinet on Wednesday voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered deal by a “large majority” of its ministers. The agreement will be forwarded to the Knesset, or parliament, for a two-week review period before a final Cabinet vote.

Lebanon hopes that demarcating maritime borders will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis.

“I hope the end of these negotiations is the promising start to placing the cornerstone for the economic growth that Lebanon needs through extracting oil and gas,” Aoun said. “Which would add stability, security, and development that our nation Lebanon needs.”

Israel meanwhile also hopes to exploit gas reserves and hopes the deal will reduce the risk of war with Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The agreement stipulates that the disputed waters would be divided along a line straddling the “Qana” natural gas field. Gas production would be based on the Lebanese side, but Israel would be compensated for gas extracted from its side of the line.

Lebanon has been working with French energy giant Total on preparations for exploring the field.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra  beginning in January.  The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'

Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'

The Jan. 6 committee is declaring at its final hearing of the year that Donald Trump orchestrated a plan to stay in power that led to the Capitol attack. Republican Vice Chairman Liz Cheney said of Trump's actions that “None of this is normal..” Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Thursday's session was focusing on Trump's state of mind during and before the attack. It's the last hearing before midterm congressional elections next month. The panel planned to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about Trump from that January 2021 day. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented lattempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong's leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory's status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won't implement other governments' unilateral sanctions.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. Yet by staking out familiar conservative ground in his Georgia Senate campaign, the former football star seems to be contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says Democrats are the real purveyors of division and their “wokeness” on cultural issues is a threat. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Walkers’ arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia has retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine, unleashing its most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 14 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the war's early days. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria floods kills more than 300 and submerges homes, roads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News