Lee appoints Mark Hayes to 29th Judicial District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday appointed Mark Hayes as circuit court judge for the 29th Judicial District.

According to a news release, Hayes will replace former Judge Russell Lee Moore.

“Mark will bring extensive experience to this role, and I’m proud to announce his appointment,” Lee said in a statement. “I am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity and appreciate his willingness to serve.”

Hayes formerly worked as a partner at Jenkins Dedmon Hayes Law Group, spending nearly 40 years in private practice. Hayes has also served as the city attorney for the towns of Tiptonville and Ridgely. He and his wife, Kelli, live in Dyersburg with their children.

Last year, Lee appointed Hayes to serve on the Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners.

The 29th Judicial District covers Lake and Dyer counties.

