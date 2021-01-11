Legislation aims to tighten North Dakota seat belt law

Under the proposed legislation, drivers could be pulled over if anyone in a vehicle is observed unbuckled. The fine would be $50.

North Dakota’s seat-belt law has much history. The Legislature initially approved a law in 1989 but it was repealed in a referendum election. The law then allowed police to stop motorists if they were observed driving without a seat belt.

Lawmakers approved the current law in 1993. It also was referred to a statewide vote, and narrowly upheld a year later. Opponents of the legislation then circulated an initiative petition to repeal the law; it failed in November 1994.

North Dakota’s GOP-led Legislature has failed to change the law since, believing expanding it is a personal freedom issue and it should be left alone. Opponents also have argued that a stricter law is not needed because seat belt use in North Dakota has increased without it.

North Dakota had about 84% seat belt usage in 2019, up from 48% two decades earlier and one of the lowest in the country, according to state statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The national average for seat belt usage was 90% in 2019, the NHTSA said.

———

This version has been corrected to change “party” to part in quotation in the sixth paragraph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0