Legislation would double electric vehicle registration fees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House committee on Tuesday introduced legislation that would more than double what it costs to register electric vehicles.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 4-3 along party lines with no Democratic support to clear the way for a potential public hearing for the bill.

The bill would raise the vehicle registration fee from $140 to $300. Vehicle owners could instead opt to pay 2.5 cents per mile. Owners choosing the per-mile option would have to report their mileage annually to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Backers said the fee is needed so electric vehicle users pay their fair share for road upkeep that partially comes from gas taxes. Opponents say $300 overshoots the mark so far that it will discourage electric vehicle use.

“I'm concerned that $300 is outright punitive to a level that there’s no way anybody is going to drive an electric vehicle,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. “Now we’re looking at an order of three to four times higher the amount they’re paying in registration fees than the amount they’re avoiding in gas tax.”