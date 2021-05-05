Legislation would prohibit marijuana advertising in Idaho

Some senators also had concerns that magazines containing advertisements for CBD oil might become illegal, causing those possessing them to potentially face a misdemeanor charge.

Republican Sen. Regina Bayer said she gets health supplement magazines, some of which contain advertisements for CBD oil that contains THC, illegal in Idaho.

“It's in my mailbox. it's on my front door. it's on my kitchen counter. It's advertising,” she said. “I really wonder how this bill addresses that and if there are any concerns to be had there."

Republican Sen. Lee Heider of Twin Falls said his sheriff had a billboard plan to remind people marijuana isn't legal in Idaho, and would stop motorists to confiscate illegal drugs.

“This is just one more step to making Idaho that place we all want to live in and have the freedoms we enjoy,” he said. “But we don't need the illicit drugs or the problems that comes with them. And to have billboards advertising them seem totally erroneous to me.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0