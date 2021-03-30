Legislation would support fare-free public transit systems

Markey said fare-free public transit will help “provide low-income workers, families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities with improved access to jobs, education, medical care, and other critical services.”

Pressley and Markey originally filed the bill in June, 2020, but it failed to make its way through Congress.

The push by the MBTA to restore bus and subway service to pre-pandemic levels comes after an influx of federal stimulus dollars, according to Poftak.

“When we started the process of planning in the fall we were facing a much different landscape. We had a great deal of uncertainty around federal funding,” he said.

Since then, the agency has received three injections of federal dollars —$827 million at the end of December, $301 million in the second round, and a recent third round of funding of $845 million — for a combined total of more than $1.9 billion.

The agency's budget plan for the new fiscal year will propose full funding for pre-pandemic service levels on bus and subway lines. He said the agency is also considering restoring some bus routes that had been suspended.

Public Transit Public Good, which describes itself as a partnership of transit workers and riders, said it welcomed the announcement of the planned restoration of bus and subway service, but said it is “disappointing that the MBTA has not been able to say with certainty when or whether all nine suspended bus lines will be reinstated."

