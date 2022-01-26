Legislative committee hears opinions on abortion amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermonters feel the state constitution needs to be amended to protect a woman's right to an abortion and everyone's right to make their own decisions about reproductive issues, lawmakers were told Wednesday.

Others feel the amendment being considered is an inexact proposal that could lead to unknown consequences while trampling on the rights of parents to decide what's best for their children and families.

Vermont lawmakers are considering the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as Proposal 5, at the same time as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could bring about seismic changes to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. Nationwide, some Republican-led legislatures are poised to further restrict abortions or ban them outright, while some Democratic-led ones are angling to ensure access.

“The proposition is a straightforward amendment to Vermont’s constitution guaranteeing our human liberty in an area of reproductive health," said Bruce Lee-Clark, a retired clergyman from Bennington who spoke via video. “To put it simply, it recognizes that human sexuality in all of its facts is fundamental to being a human being.”

Vermont’s proposed amendment does not contain the word “abortion.” Proponents say that’s because it’s not meant to authorize only abortion, but would also guarantee other reproductive rights such as the right to get pregnant or have access to birth control. Opponents say that by not including the word, the amendment could have unintended consequences.

Carrie Handy, a member of the Vermont Family Alliance, said the amendment is too broadly worded.

“What exactly is meant by reproductive autonomy? And why are there no age restrictions?” she said. “Will minors be free to act outside of their parents jurisdiction in matters related to reproductive autonomy, however that might be defined in the future? And how will that be defined? No one knows.”

She said the Vermont Family Alliance came together because of what they see as an erosion of the rights of parents to make decisions in the best interest of their children and their families.

“And I think Proposal 5 is exactly the kind of threat that concerns us," she said.

The hearing of the House Human Services Committee was held Wednesday in the House chamber in Montpelier and online. It's the next-to-last legislative step before the full House of Representatives votes on the proposal.

If approved by the House, the issue will go before Vermont voters in a referendum on Election Day in November. The vote in the full House is currently scheduled for Feb. 4.

To amend the Vermont Constitution, a proposed amendment must be passed by two consecutively elected legislatures and then approved by voters in a statewide referendum.

Supporters of the Vermont proposal had the possible loss of abortion rights in mind when they began the process in 2019 to enshrine “reproductive autonomy,” including abortion, in the constitution.

In 2019, the Vermont Legislature also passed a law guaranteeing a woman's right to an abortion. Prop 5 supporters argued the amendment is needed to strengthen those protections.

