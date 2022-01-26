 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legislative committee to hear opinions on abortion amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont legislative committee is going to be getting the opinions from the public Wednesday about a proposal to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights.

The hearing that will be held on the proposed Reproductive Liberty Amendment in the House chamber in Montpelier and online Wednesday evening is the next to last legislative step before the full House of Representatives votes on the proposal.

If approved by the House, the issue will go before Vermont voters in a referendum on Election Day in November. The vote in the full House is currently scheduled for Feb. 4.

Vermont lawmakers are considering the legislation, also known as Proposal 5, while the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could bring about seismic change to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the U.S.

Across the country, some Republican-led legislatures are ready to further restrict or ban abortions outright while some Democratic-led ones are seeking to ensure access to abortion.

People are also reading…

To amend the Vermont Constitution a proposed amendment must be passed by two consecutively elected legislatures and then approved by voters in a statewide referendum.

Supporters of the Vermont proposal had the possible loss of abortion rights in mind when they began the process in 2019 to enshrine “reproductive autonomy,” including abortion, in the constitution.

In 2019, the Vermont Legislature also passed a law guaranteeing a woman's right to an abortion. Prop 5 supporters argued the amendment is needed to strengthen those protections.

The proposed amendment does not contain the word “abortion.” Proponents say that’s because it is not meant to authorize only abortion, but also would guarantee other reproductive rights such as someone’s right to get pregnant or have access to birth control.

Opponents say that by not including the word the amendment could have unintended consequences.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

