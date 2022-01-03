 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Legislative leaders to be deposed in mask-related lawsuit

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Senate President Dave Schatz and former House Speaker Elijah Haahr are expected to be deposed later this month in a lawsuit alleging that a former House employee was fired for raising concerns about a lack of COVID-19 safety measures.

Tad Mayfield asked Schatz and Haahr in 2020 to impose a mask mandate for the entire Missouri Capitol, rather than just the administrative staff of the House, according to lawsuit. He was later fired for alleged poor performance.

The depositions come as the Legislature is scheduled to open its 2022 session on Wednesday with few COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.

House Clerk Dana Rademan Miller, Assistant Clerk Emily White, House legal counsel Bryan Scheiderer and Kenny Ross, chief of staff to current House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, are also expected to be deposed, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

People are also reading…

According to federal court records, both sides intend to conduct depositions during the second and third week of January.

As lawmakers gather for the session, neither the House or Senate will require masks, no onsite screening or testing will be provided and no one in the building will be required to be vaccinated.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Maureen Donnelly Morris came from nearby Leesburg to open her café in Lovettsville, neighbors rallied to her aid. Divisions ripping at their town and their country were set aside. America's thunderous rage felt distant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists says climate change worsened Colorado fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News