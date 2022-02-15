 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legislative maps draw legal challenge over county's division

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new legal filing claims redrawn district maps for the state House of Representatives improperly carved up a western Pennsylvania county.

The lawsuit docketed on Tuesday focuses on changes made to Butler County in district lines approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission earlier this month.

The plaintiffs are Ryan Covert, a Republican who hopes to run for a Butler County state House district; Darlene Covert, his mother; and a third Butler resident, Erik Hulick. The commission is the defendant.

People have more than two weeks left to take their objections to the General Assembly maps to the state Supreme Court. Additional challenges are expected, likely including from state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a Centre County Republican.

Benninghoff cast the lone “no” vote when the Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the revised maps by a 4-1 vote.

The lawsuit notes Butler County was divided into three legislative districts under the preliminary House map advanced in December, but the final map approved Feb. 4 split it into four districts.

The plaintiffs claim the final House map makes Butler County residents “victims of excessive partisan or political classifications and other circumstances orchestrated to protect incumbent state representatives.”

It calls the House map an unconstitutional political gerrymander.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

