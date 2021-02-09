Legislative panel stamps out bill to raise cigarette taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative panel on Tuesday snuffed out a proposal to raise the state's cigarette tax from 44 cents to $1 a pack, which would have been the first such hike in almost 30 years.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee gave a “do-not-pass” recommendation to the bipartisan bill, which was estimated to generate about $30 million annually. Companion legislation that would use those funds for health-related programs also failed to get the panel’s support.

The legislation now goes to the full House for consideration.

Testimony heard by the committee brought up familiar arguments that have come up routinely in the Legislature, which has thwarted several attempts to raise the state’s tobacco tax in the past, most recently in 2019.

North Dakota ranks 49th among states in the amount of tax paid by smokers.

Backers of the legislation, including medical groups, argue that raising the tax will discourage tobacco use, help keep it out of the reach of minors, and lower health care costs.