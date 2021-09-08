Legislative panels endorse incentives for mega projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers advanced legislation Wednesday that would tap into budget reserves to offer incentives potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars in hopes of landing mega-sized economic development projects.

On the second day of a special session focused on COVID-19 issues, House and Senate panels endorsed bills to strengthen the Bluegrass State's bargaining hand in competing against other states for massive business development projects.

The incentives — requested by Gov. Andy Beshear's administration — would apply to projects topping $2 billion. Beshear has said the state is pursuing at least five projects of that magnitude.

Meanwhile, a key coronavirus-related bill had a bumpy reception Wednesday but ultimately advanced. The measure, which would set pandemic policies for K-12 schools, was rejected initially by the House Education Committee, coming up one vote short of the support needed.

The panel reconvened later in the day and overwhelmingly advanced the legislation. Some lawmakers said they voted for the bill to get it out of committee but signaled they'd like to see changes made. A companion measure is awaiting action in the Senate. Republicans hold overwhelming majorities in both chambers.