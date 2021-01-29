Legislator tests positive for coronavirus within Capitol

Three people tested positive for the coronavirus at a pop-up testing site in the Capitol building since Jan. 21, the third day of a 60-day legislative session, Egolf said. Another legislative employee tested positive at an off-site clinic Jan. 18, and two Capitol security personnel on patrol outside the building tested positive several days before the session.

House Republican minority caucus spokesman Matthew Garcia-Sierra said the infected GOP legislator quickly disclosed the positive test on Thursday, leading to new revelations about cases.

“If we hadn’t been open and honest with the media and the public about this, no one would have known that there were positive cases,” he said.

Egolf said he is closing off conference rooms in the Capitol after observing nonchalant attitudes toward limits on gatherings and face masks. “What I have observed is that certain members of the Republican Party do not adhere to COVID practices in any meaningful way,” he said.

Garcia-Sierra said Republican House legislators are actively responding to the Capitol outbreak, with staff working remotely on Friday amid contact tracing and at least one legislator in self-quarantine because of possible exposure.