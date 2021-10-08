 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Legislator using walker after COVID, says life is good

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque said Friday that he's still using a walker after a COVID-19 infection left him on a ventilator, but that he feels better every day.

Jacque said his breathing is “almost all the way back” and, in a sign of his improved condition, he plans to lead the state Senate's human services committee meeting virtually next week. His comments to The Associated Press mark the first time he's spoken publicly since he was hospitalized in August.

“I'm feeling great and appreciate the care I've been getting and support from friends and families throughout,” he said. “Life is good.”

He then said he had to get off the phone.

It's not clear if Jacque is vaccinated. The 40-year-old Republican is one of the Legislature's most conservative members and has fought vaccine and mask mandates. He has sponsored bills that would prohibit government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination and joined with other Republicans in opposing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate. The state Supreme Court struck the mandate down in March.

Jacque was hospitalized Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying without a mask at a packed Capitol hearing. He was placed on a ventilator Aug. 23 with COVID-induced pneumonia but recovered enough that doctors discharged him from the hospital on Sept. 21. He then entered a rehab facility.

People are also reading…

Jacque resides in De Pere and has six children, including an infant. His wife, Renee Jacque, said that five of their family’s eight members tested positive. Of the family’s three fully vaccinated members, one contracted the virus with mild symptoms, she said.

After her husband fell ill, she asked people to consider trusting doctors and get vaccinated. Andre Jacque’s brother, Pierre Jacque, also has encouraged people to get the shots. Renee hasn't said who in the family has been vaccinated and Andre didn't immediately return a follow-up message Friday.

Jacque was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and served four terms in that chamber before he won election to the Senate in 2018. His district includes a swath of northeastern Wisconsin, including all of Door and Kewaunee counties as well as parts of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc counties.

———

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system.

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City fallen firefighter memorial ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News