New Mexico state Senate approves economic relief package

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate pressed forward Wednesday with pandemic-related financial relief measures, including minimal-interest loans to small businesses that have been battered by the virus and emergency health restrictions.

The Democrat-led chamber overwhelmingly approved a trio of bills that would offer minimal-interest loans to small businesses, tax breaks for restaurants and a temporary waiver on liquor license fees.

The bills now move to the state House for consideration. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signaled her willingness to approve broad relief measures amid aggressive public health restrictions placed on businesses by her administration.

A centerpiece bill from state Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque would authorize loans of up to $150,000 to small businesses at sub-prime rates of less than 2% annual interest. It passed on a 35-3 vote with several senators recusing themselves from a vote because of ties to businesses that might apply for relief.

The bill allows a state trust fund to invest up to $500 million in loans to businesses with ownership ties to New Mexico — forsaking traditional investments based on risks and returns.