Legislators discuss proper face coverings during session

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's legislative session is already a month old, but lawmakers are just now coming to a consensus on what exactly constitutes a proper face covering.

Legislative leaders on Thursday settled upon several acceptable styles of face shields that can be worn as an alternative to traditional masks.

Rep. Joel Stetkis, assistant House Republican leader, said it's important to have alternatives to traditional masks for those with breathing difficulties or who have “claustrophobic issues.”

“They have breathing issues so that a mask that you or I could wear is actually less healthy for them and in some cases would actually make them pass out," he said.

The consensus was reached after several recent mask miscues, including one in which Republican lawmakers were seen without masks in a video livestreamed by a GOP lawmaker.

That episode was written off as a misunderstanding but several GOP lawmakers caused another stir by wearing chin shields. Those shields, which cover half the face, are deemed by public health officials to be ineffective at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.