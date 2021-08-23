Legislators grapple with new virus exposure in committees

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Legislature won't revert to remote, online proceedings despite close encounters with the resurgent coronavirus and at least one new infection among lawmakers.

Leading state lawmakers on Monday weighed whether it was still prudent for legislative committees to hold in-person hearings across the state in the waning days of summer and early autumn. Current rules exclude participation by legislators by videoconference.

Members of a health policy committee were compelled to quarantine after coming into close contact with a coronavirus-exposed presenter at a public hearing in Las Vegas, and at least one legislator is grappling with infection.

Democratic state Rep. Liz Thomson of Albuquerque said legislators are missing committee meetings because of exposure to the virus at some prior committee meeting.

“I think we really need to think about having virtual participation for members because we are going to have folks quarantine,” said Democratic state Rep. Liz Thomson of Albuquerque. “We’re going to have people test positive. We already do.”