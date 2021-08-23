 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislators grapple with new virus exposure in committees
0 Comments
AP

Legislators grapple with new virus exposure in committees

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Legislators grapple with new virus exposure in committees

FILE - In this March 15, 2019 file photo New Mexico Republican House Minority Leader Rep. James Townsend speaks to a fellow lawmaker on the House floor on in Santa Fe, N.M. Leading Republican state legislators are calling for immediate reforms to enhance sentences for violent crime and place new limitations on pre-trial release from jail in response to violent crime in Albuquerque. A letter from House Republicans, including Townsend, calls for reconsideration of 11 GOP-sponsored bills on public safety that were rejected in 2020 and 2021 by the Democrat-led Legislature.

 Russell Contreras

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Legislature won't revert to remote, online proceedings despite close encounters with the resurgent coronavirus and at least one new infection among lawmakers.

Leading state lawmakers on Monday weighed whether it was still prudent for legislative committees to hold in-person hearings across the state in the waning days of summer and early autumn. Current rules exclude participation by legislators by videoconference.

Members of a health policy committee were compelled to quarantine after coming into close contact with a coronavirus-exposed presenter at a public hearing in Las Vegas, and at least one legislator is grappling with infection.

Democratic state Rep. Liz Thomson of Albuquerque said legislators are missing committee meetings because of exposure to the virus at some prior committee meeting.

“I think we really need to think about having virtual participation for members because we are going to have folks quarantine,” said Democratic state Rep. Liz Thomson of Albuquerque. “We’re going to have people test positive. We already do.”

But top legislators including Democratic House speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe held fast to current coronavirus-safety provisions, highlighting the importance of meeting face-to-face with constituents and experts in far-flung reaches of the state. New Mexico requires face masks in most indoor public venues when not eating.

Those provisions allow only in-person participation by legislators at committee meetings in the lead-up to legislative sessions in December and January. At the same time, committee leaders can switch from a cramped or ill-equipped meeting venue where airborne virus can propagate to large hearing rooms in the Capitol building in Santa Fe as a safety precaution.

The January-March 2020 legislative session allowed legislators in some instances to participate in deliberations and votes via videoconference from isolated rooms in the state Capitol and even at home. At the time, the state Capitol building was off limits to the general public and lobbyists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+2
Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan
National Politics

Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News