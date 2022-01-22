Legislature accepts written testimony on bills online

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire citizens have a new way to provide input to lawmakers though it falls short of what many advocacy groups have requested.

Last year, lawmakers holding public hearings on bills allowed testimony to be given by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. That option was removed this year, when hearings are again being held in person. However, citizens can upload written testimony on bills through the end of the day of each bill's public hearing.

Testimony can be submitted for both House and Senate bills, and will be viewable by anyone who visits the Legislature's website.

