Legislature delivers virus aid, civil rights; falters on pot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are closing out a 60-day legislative session that charts an economic exit from the COVID-19 pandemic after checking off progressive priorities on policing reforms, abortion rights, medical aid in dying and attacking child poverty by tapping a state trust fund.

In the session's final hours, legislators ramped up state tax breaks for working families — a finishing touch on a broad package of economic relief measures.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has eagerly signed bills that provide grants and minimal-interest loans to small businesses, a $600 tax rebate to low-income workers and a four-month tax holiday to the food service industry.

Lawmakers embraced an overhaul of the state’s liquor laws in an effort to rejuvenate the tourism and hospitality industries that ground to a halt during the pandemic under aggressive public health orders. The new law overcame resistance from incumbent liquor license holders to make it easier for restaurants to serve mixed drinks and allow home alcohol delivery.

At the same time, a yearslong push to legalize recreational cannabis stumbled amid divergent views among advocates. The governor supports legalization to create jobs — and may call legislators back for a special session on the issue.