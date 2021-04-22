Legislature: Elected officials must OK tear gas use by cops

The compromise is expected to receive final approval from the Legislature and head to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk before the session ends Sunday, as is another measure approved by the conference committee Thursday: a bill demanding that officers exercise “reasonable care” when using force.

It requires police to try de-escalation tactics when possible, including simply leaving if there is no imminent threat and no crime has been or is about to be committed. Officers must use the least amount of force possible when they do use force, and officers may use deadly force only when necessary to protect against an imminent threat of serious injury or death to the officer or another person.

It also makes clear that while neck restraints and chokeholds are banned and officers may not be trained to use them, they can use those or other banned tactics to protect their own life or someone else's from an imminent threat.

If signed by the governor, the measure would mark the first time Washington had a statewide standard for use of force by police.