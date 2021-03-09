Legislature had over $600K in confidential severance deals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature, where majority Republicans have blasted Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over severance payments to top officials, on Tuesday disclosed more than $600,000 worth of separation agreements or legal settlements over the past decade.

The bulk of the payouts, $632,000, involved 30 separation deals in the Senate since 2010, including 20 in the past five years. Individual payments were not released. Three House agreements, totaling nearly $60,000, settled legal disputes with terminated employees since 2013.

Neither chamber disclosed details of the deals to media outlets and a liberal advocacy group, citing their confidential nature. The governor's administration last week did make public $155,000 and $85,000 agreements with former Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and ex-Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray under public-records requests. The Legislature is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act but releases financial records under legislative rules and the state constitution.