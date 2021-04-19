 Skip to main content
Legislature inviting NC Gov. Cooper to give biennial address
AP

Legislature inviting NC Gov. Cooper to give biennial address

Legislature inviting NC Gov. Cooper to give biennial address

North Caroline Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at Guilford Technical Community College, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Jamestown, N.C., about the Biden administration's American Jobs Plan.

 Carolyn Kaster

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give his “State of the State" speech to a joint session of the General Assembly next week.

Spokespeople for Cooper and top Republican legislative leaders confirmed on Monday that plans are in place for the governor to deliver the biennial address. A resolution inviting Cooper to give the speech at 7 p.m. April 26 in the House chamber also was filed Monday.

The address is usually given in February or March of odd-numbered years, but things are different this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. This will mark Cooper's third State of the State address and first since he got reelected in November.

House Speaker Tim Moore said he anticipates House and Senate members and other government dignitaries can sit in the chamber safely and with proper social distancing. Moore also said the chamber's ventilation system will reduce the threat of transmission.

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

