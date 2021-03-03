Legislature nears passing $4.2B in virus aid without deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Legislature was poised Wednesday to approve a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as majority Republicans pressed to curtail her administration's pandemic powers and Democrats opposed a decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately.

It was unclear if the Democratic governor will veto the entire package or instead sign some of it and nix other parts.

The legislation includes a provision linking $840 million in federal school funding to Whitmer signing a bill to cede the state health department's authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local health officials. Another provision ties $347 million in funds for COVID-19 testing to a bill requiring legislative approval to lengthen virus-related orders beyond 28 days.

The governor is sure to veto both bills. But she could still bless some or all of $3 billion in federal and state spending not linked to them, less than the $5.6 billion she proposed in January, weeks after Congress and then-President Donald Trump sent the aid to Michigan.