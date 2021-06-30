Legislature OKs $25M to aid brain rehab clinics facing cuts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rehabilitation facilities and in-home providers who help people catastrophically injured in car crashes could apply for $25 million in state aid under legislation that was advanced to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, two days before rate cuts take effect.

The Senate unanimously approved the bill after amending it to allot $25 million instead of $10 million. The House blessed the change on a 79-30 vote.

Starting Friday, there will be a 45% reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code. The Republican-led Legislature and the Democratic governor slashed reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers’ premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.

The funding would be available on a first-come, first-served basis to providers that document a "systematic deficit” due to the limits on charges. The program would be administered by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Some neurological rehab centers have announced they will close due to the cuts and have told residents to find alternative living arrangements.