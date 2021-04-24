Legislature OKs plan to overhaul state's approach to drugs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state's approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional — a ruling that left no prohibition on having small amounts of drugs, even for kids.

The Democratic-led Senate voted on a mostly party line 26-23 vote and concurred with changes made in the House, sending the measure to the desk of the Gov. Jay Inslee.

Senate Republicans decried the changes made in the House, which reclassify possession of controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, from the gross misdemeanor — punishable by up to a year in jail — that previously passed the Senate down to a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail. The previous law, before being struck down by the court, had made it a felony.

Republican Sen. John Braun emotionally spoke of his nephew, who he said was found dead in a hotel room in another state a few days ago after checking out of rehab.

“He lives in a place where they have no method to use our legal system to get folks and keep folks in treatment,” he said. “This bill in front of us is a path to that, and people will die. People will die because of the path we’re taking.”