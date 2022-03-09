 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Legislature passes bill banning admissions discrimination

  • Updated
  • 0

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday passed a watered-down version of legislation that bans racial discrimination in in admissions policies at Virginia’s highly regarded Governor’s Schools.

The House of Delegates voted 63-35 in favor of the legislation, which already passed the state Senate. It now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature — he identified the bill as one of his legislative priorities at the start of the session.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Del. Glenn Davis, was introduced after a battle over admissions at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, a Governor's School that is often ranked as the best public high school in the country.

The Fairfax County School Board, with the support of state officials, changed the admissions policies in 2020 amid criticism that the Black and Hispanic students were woefully underrepresented in the student body.

People are also reading…

The school board scrapped a standardized test that had been at the heart of the admissions process. It opted instead for a process that sets aside slots at each of the county's middle schools. It also includes “experience factors” like socioeconomic background.

A parents' group sued in federal court, claiming Asian Americans, who constituted more than 70% of the student body at TJ, were unfairly targeted in the new policy.

The school's current freshman class, which was admitted under the new policy, saw a significantly different racial makeup. Black students increased from 1% to 7%; Hispanic representation increased from 3% to 11%. Asian American representation, meanwhile, decreased from 73% to 54%.

Last month, a federal judge ruled in the parents' favor, saying that impermissible “racial balancing” was at the core of what motivated the changes, even though on their face the new admissions criteria are race-neutral.

The bill, as originally written, would have banned such “proxy discrimination,” meaning facially neutral criteria implemented for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring a particular race or sex.

The amended bill struck all that language and simply states that racial discrimination will not be allowed in admissions. Democratic Sen. Chap Petersen, who authored the change, said courts can decide what constitutes discrimination. He acknowledged that the bill will have little practical effect but sends an important statement nonetheless.

Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell, who fought for years to reform the admissions policies at TJ, criticized the legislation during floor debate Tuesday.

“I understand this whole issue is taking on a lot of symbolic importance ... but it’s disappointing to me because taxpayers are paying for this and every child ought to be able to have a chance to get in,” he said.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the court case on the school board’s request to delay the judge’s ruling from taking effect while the school board considers an appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: US rejects Poland's offer to give it MiG-29 fighter jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News