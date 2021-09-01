Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer's use of alert system

Even if the governor signed the measure, it would not stop her from being able to alert residents to laws or orders, according to the Michigan State Police. Spokeswoman Shanon Banner said the public threat alert system — created by a 2016 law — has only been used activated once, for an active-shooter situation nearly five years ago. A different system that would not be affected by the legislation, the integrated public alert and warning system, was used for the 2020 pandemic alerts, she said.

Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., an East Lansing Democrat, called the bill “legislative micromanagement” of the public emergency system. Democratic Sen. Jeremy Moss of Southfield deemed it “preposterous" and “emblematic of a Legislature that is looking for just something to do.”

No Republicans spoke in support of the measure before the vote. But the sponsor, Republican Rep. Bradley Slagh of Zeeland, has cited residents' complaints about Whitmer's use of emergency alerts and has said the alerts instigated “unnecessary fear.”

He said last year that reminding people about a mask mandate she had announced days before "is not an emergency. Overusing the alert system is going to cause people to become numb to legitimate emergencies in the future.”

