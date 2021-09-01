 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer's use of alert system
0 Comments
AP

Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer's use of alert system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature want to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ability to send statewide emergency alerts to wireless devices and broadcast stations except for “immediate” threats.

The Democratic governor's administration used a public alert system four times last year in the coronavirus pandemic to notify residents of stay-at-home orders and mask requirements to curb COVID-19, frustrating GOP lawmakers.

Under legislation approved 20-16 by the Senate on Wednesday, one system could not be activated to announce new laws or executive orders unless it is necessary to “respond to an immediate or nearly immediate loss of life or property.” The bill also would specify that threats can include natural disasters, industrial explosions, train derailments and announcements of endangered missing people.

Senators passed the measure on party lines, and the governor's office said she will veto it. The bill was approved by the House in March.

“At a time when misinformation spreads so quickly online, the state’s alert system ensures that Michiganders have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips to keep themselves and their families safe during an emergency situation,” Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said.

Even if the governor signed the measure, it would not stop her from being able to alert residents to laws or orders, according to the Michigan State Police. Spokeswoman Shanon Banner said the public threat alert system — created by a 2016 law — has only been used activated once, for an active-shooter situation nearly five years ago. A different system that would not be affected by the legislation, the integrated public alert and warning system, was used for the 2020 pandemic alerts, she said.

Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., an East Lansing Democrat, called the bill “legislative micromanagement” of the public emergency system. Democratic Sen. Jeremy Moss of Southfield deemed it “preposterous" and “emblematic of a Legislature that is looking for just something to do.”

No Republicans spoke in support of the measure before the vote. But the sponsor, Republican Rep. Bradley Slagh of Zeeland, has cited residents' complaints about Whitmer's use of emergency alerts and has said the alerts instigated “unnecessary fear.”

He said last year that reminding people about a mask mandate she had announced days before "is not an emergency. Overusing the alert system is going to cause people to become numb to legitimate emergencies in the future.”

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine town seeks to curb its capybara population

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News