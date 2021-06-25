Legislature sends Voter Protection Act change to ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters will be asked next year to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature more power to change citizen's initiatives they have approved.

The Legislative referral approved by the Republican-controlled House on Friday and previously approved by the Senate would amend the Voter Protection Act. That constitutional provision was approved by the state's voters in 1998 after lawmakers overturned a 1996 initiative legalizing medical marijuana.

The act prevents lawmakers from changing a law passed by initiative unless the change both “furthers the purpose” and obtains a 3/4th vote of the Legislature. Republicans in the Legislature have chafed for years about their inability to change voter initiatives because of the constitutional provision.

Under the proposal approved with only Republican support by the House and Senate, lawmakers would be able to make any changes they want to an initiative if any part of it is declared unconstitutional by the state or U.S. supreme courts.