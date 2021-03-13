Legislature to get new revenue forecasts for budget-writing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Improving oil prices and pending federal coronavirus aid have North Dakota lawmakers expecting a slightly better revenue forecast than what was used as a budgetary starting point in January.

State budget analysts and the economic consultancy Moody’s Analytics, and the Legislature’s own economic consultancy, IHS Markit, on Tuesday will present their budget predictions that will be used as guidelines to craft the state’s upcoming two-year budget.

Republican House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer and his Senate counterpart, Ray Holmberg, said lawmakers are expecting increased tax revenues but will be cautious with priorities when they adopt a blueprint.

The revenue assumptions are important because the Legislature will use the numbers in making their final spending decisions. Until now, the Legislature has idled major spending bills until the new economic assumptions are released.

A forecast adopted in January estimated projected tax revenues for the 2021-23 budget cycle at $3.95 billion, based on the pair of competing revenue forecasts.

Tuesday’s estimates will provide a fresh set of numbers, although they only include three months’ worth of new data.