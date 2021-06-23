Legislature's plans for new HR office raises concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is moving to formally create a new human resources department that would handle complaints about lawmakers, including the resolution of any investigation, while keeping all information confidential.

A bill creating the Legislative Human Resources Office was introduced and passed out of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday. No one testified and the bill passed on a unanimous, bipartisan vote with no discussion. The full Senate and Assembly must approve the measure, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would have to sign it, before it becomes law.

The bill says the office “shall at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions, and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters.”

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said he was concerned that wording gives the office “the ability, if not the mandate, to withhold records.”

“That should not happen," Lueders said. "Legislators and their staffs ought to face higher levels of transparency and accountability, not lower ones.”