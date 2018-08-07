PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage's administration agreed to release on Tuesday more than $1 million in public campaign funding the governor held up by refusing to sign routine financial orders, but the governor's office says the ethics commission should cut the checks themselves.
An attorney with Maine Citizens for Clean Elections said the group could go back to court if the administration doesn't fully comply with a court ordered deadline by Tuesday evening. A superior court judge ruled on Aug. 2 that the state must release budgeted public funds to qualifying candidates, even if LePage, a Republican, hasn't given his approval.
"We are satisfied that defendants are on a path to full compliance with the law, to conclude this episode of unnecessary delay and obstruction," John Brautigam said. "The candidates and the voters can be assured that this important democracy initiative will continue to be in effect through the 2018 election cycle."
In a late Monday afternoon letter, the LePage administration said it will no longer provide the Maine Ethics Commission with finance staffers trained to cut checks for public campaign funds. LePage's finance agency made plans to train ethics commissions staffers Tuesday, but the commission's Assistant Director Paul Lavin said the change in plans means all candidates won't receive the money they're owed by Tuesday afternoon.
"The administration's action will have a serious impact of the commission's day-to-day operations and the staff is still assessing the full implications of the administration's decision," Lavin said.
LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz said the court only ordered Maine's finance agency to make the funds available. She said that isn't the same as actually cutting the checks, and that the agency has made the money available.
Seven candidates in the Maine Clean Election program sued because the governor refused to release over $1 million in overdue public campaign funds due through June to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial hopeful.
More than 45,000 voters this year have made $5 contributions needed for 2018 candidates to qualify for such funds, according to the state's ethics commission. The candidates who sued claimed the governor was jeopardizing political speech in an election season.
Attorneys for LePage argued that the governor has discretion to sign financial orders, and that the courts shouldn't step in.
Superior Court Justice William Stokes said Maine law gives the governor the discretion to sign financial orders needed to allow agencies to shift funds from one account to another.
But, the judge found that public campaign funds are "unique" under Maine law, and that no financial order is required to release such funds due to qualifying candidates.
Now, the LePage administration says the court's decision means the state no longer needs to help the Maine Ethics Commission process checks for public campaign funds through what's known as the Maine Clean Elections Fund.
"The Maine Superior Court has determined that the Maine Clean Elections Fund falls outside the statutory budget process," Porteous said in the Monday letter that said his department will no longer provide such help.
"Because of the clarification provided by the court, the commission can and should have their own accounting processes to budget and issue checks, track payments," Rabinowitz said.
In a separate issue, public funding to candidates after July 1 also remains on hold because lawmakers haven't fixed an error in Maine's budget.
The Maine Ethics Commission didn't immediately respond Tuesday to request for comment.